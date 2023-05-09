Stearns County Highway 12 Road Construction Underway
NEW MUNICH (WJON News) -- A major road construction project through the town of New Munich is getting underway.
The Stearns County Highway Department says County Road 12 is being reconstructed between County Road 30 and I-94.
The six-mile mile stretch is prompting a detour around the work zone, although local traffic will be allowed to pass.
Work is starting with erosion control devices and pavement removal.
Get our free mobile app
The project is expected to be completed around October 13th if the weather cooperates.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Lane Closures Starting on Highway 10 in St. Cloud
- Briggs Chain of Lakes Gets Grant for Phosphorous Study
- Road Construction 2023: Stearns County
- Stearns County Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Collections Announced
- Expert: Minnesotans Should Expect Dreadful Mosquito Season
MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)
KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs
LOOK: The oldest cities in America
Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America.