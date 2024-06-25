Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Western Stearns County

LAKE HENRY (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in western Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday near Lake Henry.

Sixty-seven-year-old Barbara Wharton of Belgrade was going west on Stearns County Road 32. Sixty-eight-year-old Bradley Jans of Grove City was going south on Highway 4. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Wharton was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jans was not hurt.

