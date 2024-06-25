Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Western Stearns County

Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Western Stearns County

LAKE HENRY (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in western Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. Monday near Lake Henry.

Sixty-seven-year-old Barbara Wharton of Belgrade was going west on Stearns County Road 32.  Sixty-eight-year-old Bradley Jans of Grove City was going south on Highway 4.  The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Wharton was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Jans was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON