Stearns County Sheriff Welcomes New Police Dog to the Department
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office has a new member of the department.
A new bloodhound has joined the K9 division. Porter was born on July 4th, 2024, and was acquired from the Georgia K9 Center in Canton, Georgia.
Deputy Scott Fischer and Porter completed a two-week certification and training course in South Carolina, focusing on tracking and trailing techniques.
Porter serves as an additional bloodhound, taking over Freddie's duties.
Porter joins Storm, who is teamed with Deputy Laura Berg.
The purchase of Porter, the associated training, and the specialty-equipped squad car were made possible through community donations and fundraising.
