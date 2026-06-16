ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has an opportunity for young professionals looking to expand their network of connections in the community.

NEXT meets at noon on the second Tuesday of every month.

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Vice Chair Casey Austin says they have a variety of topics and locations.

We rotate between different activities, from professional development to philanthropy. We tour local businesses, and we work on networking tips.

Austin says NEXT is a good group for people who are all in the early stages of their careers, looking to grow professionally.

The goal is to capture those young professionals who are just starting out. When they can get connected to the community, they are more likely to stay, and we want them to stay in this area. We love St. Cloud.

The August NEXT meeting their 'visitors day' for newcomers who are curious about the group. That meeting will be on Tuesday, August 11th at noon.

Super Cooper Media/Visit Greater St. Cloud Super Cooper Media/Visit Greater St. Cloud

Austin is the Director of Operations at Foley Mansion, the historic event center in St. Cloud near St. Cloud State University. Austin says it's been a popular place this summer.

We have a beautiful indoor and outdoor space. It's starting to pick up a lot more. In the last two weeks, we've had eight events, so it's growing.

Austin says you can also go to the Foley Mansion website and reserve a space for one of its public tours.

Where you come in, and I give you the whole rundown of the history of the home. It takes about an hour. Or, you can schedule the tour with tea and dessert. Then you get to spend time in the dining room and have more of an experience.

Their Christmas tours from November 1st through the end of January are always their most popular tours.