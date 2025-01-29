Stearns County Authorities Arrest Man for Melrose Area Burglaries

MELROSE (WJON News) -- Stearns County authorities have arrested a man suspected in a pair of burglaries just outside the city of Melrose.

The sheriff's office received a number of calls Saturday between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. regarding burglary complaints and a suspicious person.

Deputies and investigators arrived in the area and learned the suspect may be 32-year-old Carlos Garza of Eden Valley. Authorities say Garza was seen leaving a home in a vehicle and heading toward Melrose.

A deputy followed and made a traffic stop. The sheriff's office says Garza was informed he was being detained related to a burglary but instead drove away and sped toward downtown. The deputy called off the pursuit due to the dangerous situation.

The sheriff's office says Garza tried to turn onto Main Street from westbound County Road 13, lost control, crashed into a pole and building then fled on foot.

A police dog was called in and alerted officers to a box truck. After refusing to come out, deputies deployed chemical irritants into the truck. Garza came out and was arrested without further incident.

He faces several felony charges in the case.

