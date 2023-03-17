State Patrol Responds to Fatal Crash in Anoka County

State Patrol Responds to Fatal Crash in Anoka County

RAMSEY (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a deadly crash on Highway 10 in Anoka County Thursday night.

The incident happened on Highway 10 in Ramsey at about 7:00 p.m.

A 32-year-old Becker woman was driving a car westbound on the highway at Armstrong Boulevard when she lost control on the slippery roads and ran off the road to the right.  The car struck a cement wall and rolled over, coming to a rest in the right lane on the vehicle's roof.

The State Patrol says all of the occupants were taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.

There was a four-year-old boy and a five-year-old boy both from Becker in the car.

The Minnesota State Patrol is expected to release their names and conditions later Friday morning.

