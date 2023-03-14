St. Cloud City Council Expresses Frustration with Lincoln Center

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council appears to be done working with the owners of the homeless shelter called the Lincoln Center in southeast St. Cloud.

During the open discussion portion of Monday night's meeting, several council members discussed their frustration with the operators and the lack of progress that has been made.

Council President Jeff Goerger says he personally witnessed a number of incidents where illegal activity was taking place.

This is a homeless shelter in name only. This is a spot where people can do their criminal activity in broad daylight in front of everyone and the police cannot be there all the time to see it.

At least 53 police calls were made to the Lincoln Center during a 38-day period earlier this year.

Goerger says he wants to meet with the city Attorney Renee Courtney to discuss the process to revoke the Lincoln Center's Conditional Use Permit. Courtney suggested that she meet with the council in a closed session to discuss the legal ramifications and the strengths and weaknesses of the case, in the event the city would be sued by the owner.

