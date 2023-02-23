Nation’s Best Cheddar Cheese Made in Stearns County

BROOTON (WJON News) -- A cheese made in Stearns County is considered one of the best in the country.

Redhead Creamery's Lucky Linda Clothbound Cheddar has been named the Nation's Best Natural Rind Cheddar scoring a 98.6 out of 100.

The judges also picked the Brooten-based cheese as one of the top 20 of 2,249 entries in the United States Championship Cheese Contest.

Lucky Linda Clothbound Cheddar is aged over six months in aging rooms beneath the Creamery's on-farm store.

Redhead Creamery's Margie Cheddar took home fifth place in the same category.

Both Margie and Lucky Linda can be bought in wedge or wheel form.

