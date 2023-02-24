Minnesota’s Homeschool Enrollment Down, Private Schools Up

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- When it comes to homeschooling their kids more parents are throwing in the towel.

According to the numbers released Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Education, the number of homeschooled kids declined by five percent this school year compared to the previous year.

The state's public schools have seen a 0.3 percent decrease - or about 2,400 students.

So where are the kids going? Private school enrollment is up 3.4 percent, and charter school enrollment has increased by 1.9 percent.

The report says Minnesota's Hispanic or Latino student population increased by 3.2 percent, black students increased by 0.2 percent, and Asian students increased by 0.4 percent. White students saw enrollment decreases of 1.5 percent.

All enrollment data provided for the 2022-2023 school year is based on enrollment counts at Minnesota schools on October 1st, 2022.

