This Season Now the 6th Snowiest on Record in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says we officially got another 3.6 inches of snow over the weekend in St. Cloud.

That brings our snow total for the month of March up to 13.7 inches. In order to get into the Top 10 for snowiest Marches on record we'd have to get up to 16.1 inches of snow.

For the season, we're now up to 74.0 inches of snow, which makes this the sixth snowiest season on record in St. Cloud.

We're still more than 14 inches of snow away from the number one snowiest season on record, but there is more snow in the forecast for later this week.

Rain on Thursday transitioning to snow from northwest to southeast. Some snow will continue into Friday.

