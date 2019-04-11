State Patrol Responding to Numerous Crashes

UNDATED -- The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a number of crashes Thursday Morning. Between 5:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. there was a total of 150 crashes statewide on the highways. Ten people were hurt in those crashes.

Troopers also assisted with 286 vehicles that spun out and went into the ditch.

Thirty-one semis jackknifed. Several of those jackknifed semis were on Interstate 94, which caused the road to be closed for periods of time between Monticello and Albertville and also between St. Cloud and Clearwater.