State Patrol: Motorcycle Driver Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

LITTLE FALLS -- A Little Falls man was hurt when the motorcycle he was driving was struck from behind by a car.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 27 at Game Farm Road in Little Falls Township.

Sixty-six-year-old Craig Pooler of Little Falls was driving east when he slowed to make a left turn and was rear-ended by a car.

The driver of the car was a 16-year-old girl. She was not hurt. Her name and hometown have not been released by the State Patrol.

Pooler was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

