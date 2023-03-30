State Patrol: 1 Dead, 1 Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Roscoe

ROSCOE (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released more information on the fatal crash near Roscoe Thursday morning.

The state patrol says a Chevy Silverado and an Oldsmobile Sedan were both heading north on Highway 23, when the Silverado rear ended the Oldsmobile.

The driver of the Silverado, 68-year-old Brian Johnson of New London, was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the driver is a 35-year-old man from Fort Ripley and his passenger is a 22-year-old man from Little Falls.

Grabow says more details will be released as the information becomes available.

