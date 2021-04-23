State Patrol: 2 Teens Killed in Head-On Crash in Douglas Co.

KENSINGTON -- Two teenagers died in a head on crash in Douglas County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 55 near the town of Kensington.

A car driven by a 16-year-old girl from Kensington was going east and a pickup driven by a 19-year-old man from Brooten was going west when they collided head-on.

The man has been identified as Joseph Feldman. The girl's name has not been released.

Get our free mobile app

 

10 Foods That We Are Putting in the Fridge that Shouldn't Be

Filed Under: minnesota state patrol
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top