State Patrol: 2 Teens Killed in Head-On Crash in Douglas Co.
KENSINGTON -- Two teenagers died in a head on crash in Douglas County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 55 near the town of Kensington.
A car driven by a 16-year-old girl from Kensington was going east and a pickup driven by a 19-year-old man from Brooten was going west when they collided head-on.
The man has been identified as Joseph Feldman. The girl's name has not been released.
