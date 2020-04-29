State Launches New Screening Tools To Help Businesses Reopen

ST. PAUL -- State officials have rolled out two new resources to help businesses as they start to reopen.

Minnesota Department of Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove says Target, the Department of IT Services and the Minnesota Safety Council have partnered to create a web-based tool to help employers conduct employee health screenings.

This technology tool allows businesses to log data from employees in an anonymous way collect health screening data over time to better track the health in their workplace to insure it is a safe place to be.

Grove says the Minnesota Symptom Screener is a free and voluntary tool for businesses and employees to use.

In addition, Grove says Target has also stepped up by supplying additional infrared thermometers.

We know so many businesses have been looking to find some of those items that have gone quickly in this crisis. Target moved quickly to secure more of those and have been kind enough to help Minnesota businesses get those thermometers at whole sale cost.

Grove says they've already seen a large number of businesses taking advantage of these new resources.

Governor Tim Walz is expected to make an announcement on his current stay-at-home order later this week.