State Confirms 434 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed another 434 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths. In the tri-county area, Stearns has 10 more positive cases, Sherburne has five and Benton has two.

There were no new deaths locally on Sunday.

The total number of positive cases is now at 38,569 with most of the cases -- 8,339 -- in people in their 20s, and the second most -- 7,411 -- in people in their 30s.

The death toll is up to 1,474 with most of the deaths -- 507 -- in people in their 80s. While the biggest number of confirmed cases being in people in their 20s and 30s, those age groups only account for 12 total deaths statewide.

The number of people in the hospital today with the coronavirus is 258, and 125 of those are in the ICU.