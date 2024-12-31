State Awards Money to St. Cloud Wastewater Treatment Facility
ThinkStock
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has been awarded some state grant money to upgrade its wastewater treatment facility.
The Minnesota Public Facilities Authority has announced more than $265 million in loans and grants to 27 wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects during the first three months of the fiscal year.
St. Cloud is receiving $22.67 million to help replace the existing force main from a lift station to the wastewater treatment facility and cover the design costs for rehabilitation of the anaerobic digesters.
Other local projects include Kandiyohi County receiving $22.36 million for phase two of its rehabilitation of the wastewater treatment facility.
And, Annandale is getting nearly $648,000 to rehabilitate the existing 300,000-gallon elevated storage tank.
