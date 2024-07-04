Start Time For St. Cloud Fireworks Moved
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The start time for the 4th of July fireworks in St. Cloud has been moved.
Get our free mobile app
St. Cloud Area Fireworks Board Executive Director Christina Buttenhoff says because of inclement weather that is supposed to move into the area later this evening the 4th of July fireworks at Hester Park have been moved up to 9:00 p.m.
The St. Cloud Municipal Band will no longer be performing before the fireworks due to the weather as well. The fireworks had been scheduled to start an hour earlier at 10:00 p.m. as in years past.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- UFL’s Spring Football Has Several Reasons To Watch
- Safari North Wildlife Park Has New And Fan Favs For 2024
- Xcel Energy’s St. Cloud Service Center Is On The Move
- Homeowners Generosity Provides Valuable Training For Sartell FD [PHOTOS]
- Hundreds Line Up Despite Cold Weather For Record Store Day – [PHOTOS]
- To QB Or Not To QB? That Is The Question Vikings Ponder [Gallery]
Come with us and visit Canelake's Candies in Virginia, Minnesota
Come Visit Pierz, Minnesota With Us in Pictures