Start Time For St. Cloud Fireworks Moved

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The start time for the 4th of July fireworks in St. Cloud has been moved.

St. Cloud Area Fireworks Board Executive Director Christina Buttenhoff says because of inclement weather that is supposed to move into the area later this evening the 4th of July fireworks at Hester Park have been moved up to 9:00 p.m.

The St. Cloud Municipal Band will no longer be performing before the fireworks due to the weather as well.  The fireworks had been scheduled to start an hour earlier at 10:00 p.m. as in years past.

