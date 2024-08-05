Stanley “Stan” P. Bovee, 75, St. Cloud

January 2, 1949 - August 2, 2024

Stanley "Stan" Paul Bovee, 75, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2024 at CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital.

Born January 2, 1949, to Lee and Joyce (Boettcher) Bovee in Anoka, MN, Stan was the middle child of five siblings. Stan served in the Army, and on September 23, 1972, he married Judy Heil in Anoka, MN. Together they welcomed two children, Kristina and Adam. Stan worked as an engineer for BAE Systems, enjoyed woodworking, and spending time at the family cabin.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Judy of 51 years; children Kristina (Lee) Bahcall of Kaukauna, WI, and Adam (Katie) Bovee of Eagan, MN; grandchildren Silas and Evelyn; and siblings Bob, Gordy, Pam, and Penny. Stan is preceded in death by both parents and his favorite golden retriever Annabelle.

A funeral service will be held for Stan at St. Paul's Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM with Mass to follow. Father Jeremy Ploof will be officiating. Stan will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud, MN following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the All-Saints Academy in Stan's memory.