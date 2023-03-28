Update: Sauk Rapids PD Release More Information on Serious Crash

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids police department has released more information about what led up to a serious crash on Benton Drive.

Just after 8:00 p.m. Monday, the Sauk Rapids Police Department was advised by St. Cloud Police that a suspect involved in a possible domestic abuse no-contact order violation had left the scene and was last seen heading toward Sauk Rapids.

A Sauk Rapids police officer who was driving a fully marked squad car spotted the suspect's vehicle and was in the process of confirming the license plate when the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed before the officer could turn any emergency lights on. The officer did not chase the vehicle which was heading north on Benton Drive.

The officer traveled down Benton Drive without lights or sirens activated and found the suspect's vehicle crashed near Benton Drive and 1st Street South. The officer did not witness the crash but found the driver lying in the southbound lane.

Sauk Rapids police say that during the investigation it was learned that the woman was suspected of having consumed a large amount of alcohol. A blood sample was taken and will be analyzed.

The woman is in serious but stable condition at St. Cloud Hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol is helping with the investigation. They have identified the driver as 22-year-old Tatyana Depratto of St. Cloud. She was not wearing her seatbelt.

