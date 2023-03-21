St. Cloud Slim Chickens Sets Opening Date

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We now know the opening date of the Slim Chickens restaurant in St. Cloud.

A company spokeswoman says it is slated to open on Monday, April 3rd.

It is located at 4181 Second Street South. Ground was broken on the new building in August of last year.

The Letnes Restaurant Group plans to open a total of 13 Slim Chickens restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Slim Chickens is a fast-casual restaurant with dine-in and drive-thru service. Their menu includes chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique sides.

Slim Chickens has more than 145 locations in the United States and the United Kingdom with more than 650 locations in development. Slim Chickens started in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

