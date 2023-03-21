St. Cloud Slim Chickens Sets Opening Date

St. Cloud Slim Chickens Sets Opening Date

Slim Chickens, submitted photo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We now know the opening date of the Slim Chickens restaurant in St. Cloud.

A company spokeswoman says it is slated to open on Monday, April 3rd.

It is located at 4181 Second Street South. Ground was broken on the new building in August of last year.

The Letnes Restaurant Group plans to open a total of 13 Slim Chickens restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa.

Slim Chickens is a fast-casual restaurant with dine-in and drive-thru service. Their menu includes chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings, and unique sides.

Get our free mobile app

Slim Chickens has more than 145 locations in the United States and the United Kingdom with more than 650 locations in development. Slim Chickens started in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state

Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON