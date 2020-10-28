St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 23

SAUK RAPIDS -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Benton County Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at 10th Street Northeast in Sauk Rapids.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a van was going east on Highway 23 and a semi was going west. Authorities say the van was turning north onto 10th Street Northeast and was hit by the semi.

The driver of the van, 28-year-old Tiara Winfield, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 45-year-old Troy Peterson of Zimmerman, was not hurt.