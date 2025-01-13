St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash in Southern Minnesota

St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Crash in Southern Minnesota

ST. PETER (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Sunday night at about 9:00 p.m. on Highway 169 in St. Peter.

When they collided, a Jeep was traveling south while a Toyota was going north.

Twenty-one-year-old Sharon Morara of St. Cloud was a passenger in the Toyota.  She was taken to Mayo Clinic-Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

