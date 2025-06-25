UNDATED (WJON News) -- Rain with embedded thunderstorms are expected Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service says rain may be heavy at times, potentially leading to localized flooding and rises on area rivers/lakes.

Most locations can expect a two-day rainfall total of 1-3", with totals as high as 4" possible.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Additional storms are possible Saturday night into Sunday, some of which may be strong.

St. Cloud has officially had 2.99 inches of rain so far in June, which is exactly average for us for this point in the month. Last year, we had 5.83 inches of rain in June.

Get our free mobile app

High temperatures will remain in the 60s-70s through Thursday, then become warmer and more humid over the weekend, although rain chances also return over the weekend.

READ RELATED ARTICLES