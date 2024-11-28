Ticket Information Released for NCAA Regional Tournament

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State Athletics has announced information for the NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Tournament.

It is scheduled for December December 5th through the 7th at Halenbeck Hall in St. Cloud.



Round of 64/Regional Quarterfinals – Thursday, December 5

11 a.m. – No. 3 Nebraska Kearney (30-2) vs. No. 6 Washburn (20-7)

1:30 p.m. – No. 2 Central Oklahoma (30-2) vs. No. 7 Southwest Minnesota State (23-5)

4:30 p.m. – No. 4 Concordia-St. Paul (23-6) vs. No. 5 Missouri Western (23-7)

7 p.m. – No. 1 St. Cloud State (27-2) vs. No. 8 Ouachita Baptist (22-9)

The eight regional winners will advance to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota for the championship quarterfinals, semifinals and final match on Thursday-Saturday, December 12th through the 14th.

Tickets for the tournament are available for purchase online at SCSUHuskies.com/NCAAVBTix . Tickets will also be available for purchase each day at the ticket booth in the northwest entrance of Halenbeck Hall. The purchase of a ticket allows access to all matches on that day. There is no tournament/weekend pass option.

Ticket pricing is as follows:

Adults: $12

Seniors/Students: $9

Youth (5-12): $6

Under 5: Free

