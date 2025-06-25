ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A former standout St. Cloud State University volleyball player has signed a contract to play professionally.

Former outside hitter Kenzie Foley of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa has signed a professional contract with a team in Germany.

Foley becomes the first St. Cloud State Volleyball alumna to sign a professional contract.

She was 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) DII National Freshman of the Year and 2023 AVCA DII National Player of the Year

She helped guide the Huskies to four straight NCAA Tournaments for the first time in program history.

SCSU head coach Chad Braegelmann.

“She’s a competitor and loves sports – the atmosphere, challenging herself and being part of a team are all very important to her. This experience, and others like it will come from our team success. If we don’t win matches and have a competitive team these opportunities don’t present themselves as readily. We hope she’s one of many others going forward to get this opportunity.”

She was named the 2024-25 St. Cloud State Female Senior Athlete of the Year, which is awarded annually to the top female Husky.

Foley is set to begin her professional career in Suhl, Germany this fall.

