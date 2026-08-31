ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After starting the season with four straight wins at the Up North Tournament in Marquette, Michigan, the St. Cloud State University volleyball team has claimed the top spot in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II poll.

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This is the first time in school history the volleyball program has ever been ranked number one in the nation.

St. Cloud swept its first three matches of the tournament before holding on for a five-set victory to cap off its trip to Michigan. Senior hitter Shelby Kimm and junior libero Lauren Hammin were named to the All-Tournament Team.

The Huskies were ranked #5 in the preseason poll.

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference has claimed the top three spots in the rankings.

#1). St. Cloud State 4-0 (1,107 points) 21 first-place votes

#2). Wayne State 4-0 (1,066 points) 11 first-place votes

#3). Concordia - St. Paul 2-1 (1,029) 9 first-place votes

Rounding out the top 10 are:

#4). Tampa 3-1

#5). Ferris State 4-0

#6). Washburn 4-0

#7). MSU Denver 3-1

#8). Nebraska - Kearney 3-1

#9). Fresno Pacific 3-0

#10). Southwest Minnesota State 3-0 (NSIC)

Read More: Chad Braegelmann's 12 Seasons Building St. Cloud State Volleyball |

With the four wins to start the season, Head Coach Chad Braegelmann is now just four more wins away from his 500th coaching victory.

Next up for St. Cloud State, they travel to Miami Shores, Florida, this weekend for the Barry Invitational on September 3rd, 4th, and 5th. They'll open up the tournament against Lubbock Christian (Texas) at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, followed by Converse (S.C.) at 1:30 p.m. on Friday. The Huskies will also face their first ranked opponents of the season: #13 Barry (1-2) at 6:00 p.m. on Friday and #21 Lynn (2-1) at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.

St. Cloud State's home opening weekend is Friday, September 11th, versus Augustana. That match is a 'white out'. They'll also have the 2025 NSIC Championship banner reveal.

Saturday, September 12th, versus #2 Wayne State will be 'Youth Day'