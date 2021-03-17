St. Cloud VA Now Offering Vaccines for All Veterans [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud V.A. continues to progress with their Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Today on WJON's Voices for Veterans segment I was joined by Director of Pharmacy J.D. Anderson and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. Anderson says the St. Cloud V.A. has administered more than 18,000 doses of the vaccine and approximately 6,000 veterans have completed the vaccination process. He says have been using both the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. In some cases he says veterans have a choice of which vaccine they can get depending on supply.

J.D. Anderson says the St. Cloud V.A. asks veterans to reach out to them on their website and to call to schedule an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine. Barry Venable says their goal is to assist veterans whenever they can but safety for veterans and staff continues to be their top goal. He says they haven't returned to all in-person visits but strive to make that opportunity available soon when conditions are safe to do so.

J.D. Anderson says there isn't a timeline to complete the vaccination process of veterans but expects vaccines to continue throughout the spring and summer. He says they have been in discussion with city and county officials in regards to offering assistance in vaccinating the general public when the supply and need arises.

WJON's Voices for Veterans segment airs from 8:15-8:30 the 3rd Wednesday of each month on WJON.

