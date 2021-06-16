St. Cloud VA Hosting a Community Clergy Training Event [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud V.A. is hosting a community clergy training event June 24 from 1-3 p.m. to education local clergy about suicide prevention and moral injury. This is a virtual event and space is limited. The event flyer indicates the following message;

"The Rural Clergy Training Program educates rural community clergy about the physical, mental, social, and spiritual challenges faced by returning Veterans and their families.

Through these training sessions, clergy also learn how to create a Veteran support network in their own community and how to refer Veterans to VA health care services and benefits."

I was joined on WJON by Chaplain Sarah Hoogendoorn, Suicide Prevention Education Coordinator Laura Kunstleben and Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable from the St. Cloud V.A. Listen to our conversation below.

Voices for Veterans is a segment that airs on WJON the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m.

