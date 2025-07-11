ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs has announced the appointment of Christopher Churchill as the Chief of Staff for the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

Churchill has been serving as the Acting Chief of Staff in St. Cloud since March of this year. He has also served as the Integrated Clinical Community Director, Rehabilitation and Extended Care at the St. Cloud VA since September 2015. He entered VA service in 2012 as a Primary Care Physician in Columbus, Ohio.

“Dr. Churchill has extensive health care and leadership experience and is an outstanding choice as the new Chief of Staff of the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.”

Cheryl Thieschafer, Executive Director, St. Cloud VA Health Care System.

“I am certain that his experience has prepared him to lead the medical staff in delivering care to the Veterans we are honored to serve.”

Churchill earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Des Moines University - Osteopathic Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa in 2002.

The St. Cloud VA Health Care System is headquartered at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. Community-based outpatient clinics are in Alexandria, Brainerd, and Montevideo.

