St. Cloud V.A. Drive Up Flu Shots For Veterans [PODCAST]

Today on WJON I talked with Public Affairs Officer Barry Venable and Community Engagement Partnership Coordinator Laura Kuntsleben from the St. Cloud V.A. Barry talked about the V.A. plan to make flu shots available to veterans by using a drive up at the Municipal Athletic Complex in September and October and at the V.A. parking lot in October. Specific dates and times are available at the St. Cloud V.A. Website.

The month of September is Suicide Prevention Awareness month. Laura Kuntsleben discussed how the St. Cloud V.A. is working with veterans and families of veterans to allow for help and information in dealing with those in need of help. Laura said spending time with people and reaching out to them with phone calls or online can make a difference.

Voices for Veterans is a monthly segment that airs on WJON the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 8:15 a.m.