St. Cloud Store Owner Interrupts Burglary in Progress

WJON News

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud store owner interrupted a burglary in progress as they opened their store Friday morning.

St. Cloud Police were dispatched to Security Coin and Pawn at 623 St. Germain Street W just before 9:00 a.m.

The owner told officers when they entered the store it was in disarray and heard someone in the back of the business.

Officers say they arrested 57-year-old Troy Meleen of St. Cloud as he was trying to steal items from the store. The investigation is ongoing.

Filed Under: st cloud police department
Categories: crime, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

