St. Cloud State Volleyball Team Moves Up to #5 in the Nation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After an undefeated trip to Alaska the St. Cloud State University volleyball team has moved up two spots in the national rankings.
The latest poll has the Huskies ranked #5 in the country in Division II, up from their #7 ranking last week.
The four teams ahead of them are:
#1 - West Texas A&M
#2 - Concordia - St. Paul
#3 - Wayne State (NE)
#4 - Tampa
#5 - St. Cloud State University
SCSU won all four matches they played at the Seawolf Invitational.
Next up for St. Cloud is the Up North Preseason Tournament starting on Thursday in Duluth.
A huge early season match-up will come next Tuesday, September 12th when #5 St. Cloud State travels to St. Paul to square off with #2 Concordia.
