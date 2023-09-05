St. Cloud State Volleyball Team Moves Up to #5 in the Nation

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After an undefeated trip to Alaska the St. Cloud State University volleyball team has moved up two spots in the national rankings.

The latest poll has the Huskies ranked #5 in the country in Division II, up from their #7 ranking last week.

The four teams ahead of them are:

#1 - West Texas A&M

#2 - Concordia - St. Paul

#3 - Wayne State (NE)

#4 - Tampa

#5 - St. Cloud State University

SCSU won all four matches they played at the Seawolf Invitational.

Next up for St. Cloud is the Up North Preseason Tournament starting on Thursday in Duluth.

Get our free mobile app

A huge early season match-up will come next Tuesday, September 12th when #5 St. Cloud State travels to St. Paul to square off with #2 Concordia.

READ RELATED ARTICLES