College Students Moving Back to Campus this Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It is move-in weekend for many colleges and universities across the state.

This week hundreds of new and returning students arrive on campus at St. Cloud State University to move into their on-campus dorm rooms.

Over 1,100 students will move into Case-Hill Hall, Mitchell Hall, Shoemaker Hall, Lawrence Hall and the Stateview Apartments. Nearly 150 international students arrived earlier this week, and about 500 students moved in Thursday.

The remaining students will continue to arrive before classes begin on Monday. SCSU also has specific living-learning Themed Communities for students with common interests, which include honors and esports.

Move-in Day starts off Huskies First Four, an orientation period that helps new entering undergraduate students in developing skills and making connections during their first days on campus and through the first semester.

