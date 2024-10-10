Several SCSU Huskies Teams Climbing National Polls

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State University teams are running, digging, and skating their way into the national rankings.

Assistant Athletics Director for Athletic Communications Andrew Melroe says it's been a good fall.

The Women's Volleyball team is ranked #5 in the nation in this week's AVCA Division II Poll.

The Women's Hockey team is ranked #11 in the nation in Division I in both the USCHO and USA Hockey/The Rink Live polls.

The Men's Soccer team is ranked #13 in the nation in Division II in the United Soccer Coaches poll. It's the first time the team has ever been ranked nationally. They are also #2 in the Midwest Region. The Top 8 make the NCAA Regional Tournament.

The Men's Hockey team is ranked #16 nationally in the USCHO poll and #15 in the USA Hockey/The Rink Live Division I polls.

The Women's Soccer team is not ranked nationally, but they are #8 in the Central Region, with the top 8 making the NCAA Regional Tournament.

Melroe says the Wrestling team will have a top-10 preseason ranking and the men’s swim and dive should be top-20 as well after a 19th-place finish at NCAAs last season. Women’s Swim & Dive will be borderline top-25 as well.

