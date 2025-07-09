ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Grab your camera or your cellphone and start capturing the beauty of the area. The Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation has launched the Greater St. Cloud Snapshot Challenge.

The first-ever region-wide photo contest is running now through August 29th.

Residents and visitors of all skill levels can submit original photos taken within 25 miles of St. Cloud, including Benton, Sherburne, and Stearns Counties.

They are looking for photos that highlight the beauty, community, and spirit of the area.

Submissions may fall into a variety of categories including: Scenic & Nature, Community Life, Arts & Culture, Local Business & Industry, Hidden Gems, Architecture & Landmarks, Youth & Play, Youth & Play, Food & Farmers, and Spirit of the Region.

Three cash prizes will be awarded, with $500 for first place, $300 for second place, and $200 for third place.

Winning photos may be featured in the GSDC marketing campaign, social media, and community promotions.

