ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The plan to amend St. Cloud's sign ordinance in the Land Development Code was back before the Planning Commission. They held a public hearing during their meeting Tuesday night.

The Planning Commission approved revisions back in May, but it was rejected by the City Council in June.

City staff then revised its recommendations, which will now allow for two non-commercial opinion signs on residential property no larger than five square feet, outside of an election season. During an election, you can have an unlimited number of signs of any size. There is also an allowance for additional commercial or real estate signs.

The current city ordinance does not allow for any non-commercial signs outside of an election season.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says there are four reasons for the new ordinance: conformity with state law, removing any content-based restrictions, balancing freedom of speech with concerns such as public safety and protecting property values, and the inclusion of a substitution clause.

Commissioner Sabrin Ali says while the ordinance addresses the size and number of signs, it doesn't restrict content.

We're allowing residents to write whatever they want, without the city making any opinions on it, specifically, what they are writing on the signs is a free-for-all. So, how are we ensuring that we are creating a safe community in St. Cloud by allowing this?

Glaesman says restricting content is a very high legal bar.

If someone is in violation of the ordinance, they would first receive a notice, which could be followed up with a citation.

No one from the public spoke at the hearing on Tuesday. It passed unanimously. It now moves on to the city council for another public hearing in August.

