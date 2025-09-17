The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a teenager was robbed at gunpoint while attempting to sell a computer on Veterans Drive in St. Cloud. More on this... Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crime Stoppers says police are still looking for the suspects in this case. Mages cautions anyone who is selling something online to be cautious with who you may be selling your items to. She suggests meeting people at a safe exchange location where cameras are there to capture the interaction. Mages is aware of safe exchange locations in Waite Park and Sartell.

Theft Near Foley

The Benton County Sheriff's Department are reporting a theft from a building site south of Foley. Mages says tools and an ATV trailer were taken.

Wallet Taken in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a victim had their wallet taken out of a locker from their place of employment. Mages says transactions were made with some of their credit and debit cards. She suggests always locking personal belongings.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

