ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police are investigating after a teenager says he was robbed at gunpoint as he tried to sell a computer.

On Sunday at about 2:20 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 Block of Veterans Drive for a report of an armed robbery.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Savage, told officers that he drove to St. Cloud to meet with someone to sell a computer. He had arranged the sale through the “Offer Up” app.

Shortly after arriving in the parking lot, he was approached by two men. One man pointed a gun at him, and the other man reached into the victim's vehicle and took the computer.

The victim was not physically hurt during the incident.

Both suspects ran from the scene. One suspect is described as a black man, heavyset, with short dreadlocks. He was wearing a thick camouflage hoodie and grey shorts. The other suspect is a black man, wearing an all black sweat suit. The victim did not know the approximate ages of the two men.

St. Cloud police encourage you to make safe arrangements when meeting a stranger to sell or buy an item.

Meet in public, preferably a police department, sheriff's office, or other local government building with surveillance footage.

Never meet up alone; always bring a friend or family member.

Check the transaction history of the other party. Was it recently created? Does it have any other transactions?

Research the buyer or seller on other social media apps. Do they seem legitimate?

Never give out personal information

Trust your instincts; if something doesn’t seem right, leave the area immediately

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org