St. Cloud Rox Down Rival Stingers 2-1

Abbey Minke, Townsquare Media

The Rox early run support ended up being enough while the Stingers couldn't get anything going in the contest.  The Rox scored 2 first inning runs and Cam Kline made it stand up.  He threw all 9 innings with just 3 hits and 1 earned run allowed with 5 strikeouts to get the win.

The Rox are on a two game winning streak over the weekend and are now 6-7.

They play again tomorrow against Willmar in the series finale at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.

