St. Cloud Soaked With Over Two Inches Of Rain This Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We had just over two inches of rain in St. Cloud on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service says we officially had 2.05 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
The record for the date is 2.19 inches, which fell in 1978.
St. Cloud has now had 5.04 inches of rain so far in June, which is 1.92 inches above normal.
Last year in June, we had 5.83 inches of rain.
St. Cloud would have to get up to 7.61 inches of rain to crack the Top 10 list of wettest Junes on record.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected on Thursday, a few of which may produce heavy rainfall. Some storms may be severe across far southern Minnesota with damaging winds and a few tornadoes possible.
The timing for the best chance for additional rain in St. Cloud on Thursday is between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Additional storms are possible Saturday night into Sunday, some of which may be strong to severe.
