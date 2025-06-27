This Week’s Rains Push St. Cloud Above Average For June
UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud added to this week's rainfall total Thursday.
We officially had another .66 of an inch at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
The rain total in St. Cloud this week is 2.71 inches.
We're up to 5.70 inches for the month so far, which is 2.46 inches above normal.
Last year in June, we had 5.83 inches.
The wettest June on record in St. Cloud was in 1920 when we had 10.56 inches of rain.
Strong or severe thunderstorms are possible on Friday.
Additional storms are possible Saturday into Sunday, some of which may be strong or severe.
The weekly update on Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says Minnesota is still 53 percent Abnormally Dry, and 11 percent of the state is in a Moderate Drought. The driest areas remain in northern Minnesota. Thursday's update is from rainfall through Tuesday morning and does not include the rain we had on Wednesday and Thursday.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- New Motorcycle Lane Rules Rolling Out This July
- Veterans Compassionate Care Fund Reaches Halfway Goal
- Get Ready for Night of 80s Hits At The Paramount
- Minnesota's Trade Landscape Shifts With Mixed Export Results
- Minnesota Tourism Feels the Pinch From Fewer International Visitors
Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz