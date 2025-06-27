UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud added to this week's rainfall total Thursday.

We officially had another .66 of an inch at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

The rain total in St. Cloud this week is 2.71 inches.

We're up to 5.70 inches for the month so far, which is 2.46 inches above normal.

Last year in June, we had 5.83 inches.

The wettest June on record in St. Cloud was in 1920 when we had 10.56 inches of rain.

Strong or severe thunderstorms are possible on Friday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Additional storms are possible Saturday into Sunday, some of which may be strong or severe.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The weekly update on Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says Minnesota is still 53 percent Abnormally Dry, and 11 percent of the state is in a Moderate Drought. The driest areas remain in northern Minnesota. Thursday's update is from rainfall through Tuesday morning and does not include the rain we had on Wednesday and Thursday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES