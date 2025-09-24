UPDATE: St. Cloud Police Name Victim And Suspect In Fatal Stabbing
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The victim and suspect in the Tuesday night east St. Cloud stabbing have been identified. The St. Cloud Police Department says the victim is 24-year-old Falus A. Ali of St. Cloud. The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Saleebaan Abdirisaaq, also of St. Cloud. At about 11:30 Tuesday night, the St. Cloud Police responded to the 1000 block of St. Germain Street East to a 911 hang-up. Officers arrived on the scene and found Ali with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she died.
Officers found Abdirisaaq at the scene and arrested him without incident. Abdirisaaq is being held in the Benton County Jail pending charges. Authorities say Ali and Abdirisaaq knew each other. The investigation remains active.
