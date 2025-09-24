ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The victim and suspect in the Tuesday night east St. Cloud stabbing have been identified. The St. Cloud Police Department says the victim is 24-year-old Falus A. Ali of St. Cloud. The suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Saleebaan Abdirisaaq, also of St. Cloud. At about 11:30 Tuesday night, the St. Cloud Police responded to the 1000 block of St. Germain Street East to a 911 hang-up. Officers arrived on the scene and found Ali with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she died.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Officers found Abdirisaaq at the scene and arrested him without incident. Abdirisaaq is being held in the Benton County Jail pending charges. Authorities say Ali and Abdirisaaq knew each other. The investigation remains active.

READ MORE: Police Arrest Man After Fatal Stabbing In St. Cloud

Get our free mobile app

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Then-Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker