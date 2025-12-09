UPDATE - ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The victim and the suspect in the St. Cloud stabbing on Monday morning have been identified. The St. Cloud Police Department has identified the victim as 25-year-old Quinton Hughes of Sauk Rapids, and the suspect as 23-year-old Katerina Markiv from St. Cloud.

READ MORE: St. Cloud Police Respond To Fatal Stabbing At An Apartment

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of Washington Memorial Drive at 4:00 a.m. on Monday morning for a domestic-related stabbing. Once they arrived on the scene, they found Hughes with a stab wound, and say he was pronounced dead at the scene. They arrested Markiv without incident and say she and Hughes were in a relationship. Markiv is being held in Stearns County Jail on charges related to the homicide. The investigation remains active.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Come Visit Kingston, Minnesota in Pictures

Come Visit Meire Grove in Pictures