St. Cloud Woman Charged With Murder

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a man Monday.

Forty-year-old Lindsay Shelltrack-Miller is charged with 2nd-degree murder without intent while committing a felony. She's being held on $1-million bail without conditions or $500,000 with conditions.

St. Cloud Police were called to a home in the 1500 block of 9th Avenue North just before Noon Monday. Officers found a man with a stab wound and making gasping sounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police have identified him as 36-year-old Justin Berge of St. Cloud.

According to the charges, Shelltrack-Miller called 911 to report she stabbed the man after an argument. It started when she said she threw water on Berge two or three times. Berge allegedly then threw a can of pop at her. The woman said the victim was coming toward her and she pepper-sprayed him. She said Berge then threw her to the ground and was kneeling over her. That's when the woman said she reached into her fanny pack, grabbed a knife, reached across his body to try to nick him to get him to back off.

Court records show police watched surveillance video that showed Berge running down the alley to escape the woman when she latches onto his back as if she was trying to grab something. Shelltrack-Miller then ends up on the ground.

As Berge is seen picking up items on the ground, Shelltrack-Miller allegedly begins kicking him and spraying him with mace. Police say the video shows the man trying to restrain Shelltrack-Miller when she reaches into her pack and pulls something out. The charges state that's when she extends her arm in one stabbing motion toward the man's chest.