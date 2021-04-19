UPDATE: Paynesville Man Forgoes Trial and Enters Guilty Plea

ST. CLOUD -- A Paynesville man accused of killing his daughter in a 2019 house fire has decided to plead guilty on the day his trial was to begin.

Forty-eight-year-old John Newport has pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder in the death of his daughter, 22-year-old Jamey Newport.

The Paynesville Police Department responded to a call from the daughter that evening saying her father was pouring gasoline inside their trailer home and was threatening to light it on fire.

According to the criminal complaint, following an argument with his daughter, John Newport posted on Facebook that he wanted to burn down the trailer. He allegedly dumped gasoline inside the home and set it on fire. Authorities say Jamey Newport was trapped inside and was screaming.

Records show John Newport tried to enter the home but was unable to get inside. Officers who arrived at the scene were also unsuccessful in getting the woman out.

After the flames were put out, Jamey was taken to Paynesville Hospital where she later died.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office says Newport admitted to aggravating factors which will call for a prison sentence of 18 years when he is sentenced on July 2nd.