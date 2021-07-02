Paynesville Man Gets 18-Years In Prison For Death Of His Daughter

PAYNESVILLE -- A Paynesville man accused of killing his daughter in a 2019 house fire has been sentenced to 18-years in prison.

Forty-eight-year-old John Newport pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder in the death of his daughter, 22-year-old Jamey Newport.

According to the criminal complaint, following an argument with his daughter, John Newport posted on Facebook that he wanted to burn down the trailer. He allegedly dumped gasoline inside the home and set it on fire. Authorities say Jamey Newport was trapped inside and was screaming.

Records show John Newport tried to enter the home but was unable to get inside. Officers who arrived at the scene were also unsuccessful in getting the woman out.

After the flames were put out, Jamey was taken to Paynesville Hospital where she later died.

Newport gets credit for 710 days already served.