Big Lake Woman Killed in House Fire

BIG LAKE -- One woman died in a house fire just north of Big Lake Saturday.

The blaze started shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the 23400 block of 182nd Street NW in Orrock Township.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says the fire started in an attached garage and spread to the house. James Abfalter was outside the home when firefighters arrived but couldn't find his wife 50-year-old Nikki Abfalter.

Brott says Nikki Abfalter was found dead in the garage. Crews believe she was trying to move vehicles out of the garage. She died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries due to the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.