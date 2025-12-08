ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man is dead, and a woman is in jail in a stabbing death in St. Cloud.

The police department says officers were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of Washington Memorial Drive at 4:00 a.m. Monday for a domestic-related stabbing.

They found a man with a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A 23-year-old St. Cloud woman was arrested without incident. No one else was found on the scene.

The suspect and the victim were in a relationship, and there is no threat to the public. The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released yet.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting at the scene.