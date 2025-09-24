ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A woman has died after a stabbing incident in East St. Cloud.

The St. Cloud Police Department says they responded at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of St. Germain Street East to a 911 hang-up.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a woman with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she died. The suspect, a 26-year-old man from St. Cloud, was on the scene and arrested without incident. He was taken to the Benton County Jail on charges related to the death.

The suspect and the victim knew each other. The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released. Updates will be released as the investigation continues.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping to process the scene.

